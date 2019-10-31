Every Halloween there are costumes that surprise us, but Donny Osmond didn’t expect a young boy to don his classic get-up from The Masked Singer — but that’s exactly what occurred.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, to share an endearing photo of a child dressed up like Donny’s peacock costume from the popular Fox show. “This is certainly an unexpected and awesome #Halloween surprise this year,” the singer wrote alongside a snap of the boy in his cute outfit. “You guys, these are incredible. @jbara144, please tell your son The Peacock is a huge fan of his costume.”

Instagram

Fans were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “This!!! My heart is smiling big time!” one person wrote. “You’ve always been an inspiration!” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time that a young fan of Donny’s has gone above and beyond to show the performer just how much they liked him on the program. Earlier this year, a child gifted Marie Osmond‘s brother with a peacock trophy — even though he placed second in the competition. “This is my new friend Seth. A few months ago, Seth’s mom posted about the trophy that Seth and his sister, Macie, made for #ThePeacock after the @maskedsingerfox finale,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on the Instagram post on May 14.

“Seth was very distraught when he realized that the Peacock didn’t take 1st place and wouldn’t receive a trophy,” Donny continued. “This weekend Seth and his family were my VIP guests at our Vegas show. They came to visit me backstage before the show and gave me their awesome peacock trophy. I have to say, receiving this homemade trophy from such a sincere guy like Seth was a huge highlight for me. … Thank you for cheering me on and making me feel like a million bucks, Seth.”

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

He may not be on the program for the second season, but that does not mean that Donny isn’t still a fan of The Masked Singer. In fact, he has been watching and reviewing the show all year! So great!