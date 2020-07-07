Happy birthday, Matthew Blosil! Marie Osmond celebrated her youngest son’s 21st trip around the sun by recreating a cute childhood photo of him and sharing it on social media.

“Happy 21st birthday to my incredible son, Matthew!” Marie, 60, gushed via Instagram on Monday, July 6. Aside from sharing a super cute snap of the two embracing each other, the Talk star posted two side by side photos of Matthew then and now.

“It’s more work, less play on the computer these days,” she continued, referring to the older pic of her son playing video games on the computer compared to a second new photo of Matthew hard at work. “I’m so proud of you and the man you’ve become!! You can have your cake today … as long as I get to eat it too!” Marie jokingly concluded.

Matthew is only 21 years old, but he’s already accomplished a lot in his short life. Earlier this year, the “Paper Roses” songstress praised her growing kiddo for spending over two years on a mission trip for the Church of Latter-Day Saints. At the time Matthew completed his trip, Marie marveled at her son’s achievement.

“My son returned from his church mission, after spending two years serving the people in four areas of Michigan,” the iconic performer — who is also the mom of kids Stephen, 37, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael Bryan — wrote in January. “New Year’s Day 2020 couldn’t come soon enough for our family to see him again.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also revealed the touching letter she penned to her son ahead of his highly anticipated arrival home. While sharing photos of her famous family surprising Matthew at the airport with signs and balloons, the doting mom explained how she coped with her child being gone for so long.

Facebook/MarieOsmond

“As much as I missed you, I loved hearing about your experiences each week,” she wrote in her heartwarming letter, pointing out it was even more difficult since Matthew went right off to college. “I have to admit, it was not the easiest thing. Two days of you being home went by way too quickly. But that third day, driving you to college and listening to your stories, will always be one of those special moments between a mother and her son.”

“I respect so much that you want to continue to build on the momentum from your mission,” Marie sweetly added. “Your enthusiasm makes me want to be a better person. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you!”

Although the Key Is Love author is all about supporting her kids’ goals and dreams, she can’t help but miss her brood when they’re not around. “Don’t forget to come see me periodically … or a LOT,” Marie wrote to Matthew in her letter, “because I love and need those big hugs!”

We hope Matthew had the best birthday ever!