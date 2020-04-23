Touching. Marie Osmond celebrated her eldest child Stephen’s 37th birthday. The Talk cohost shared the cutest photos of her son and his family, as well as a heartwarming message, in honor of his special day on April 20.

“My firstborn, Stephen, had a quarantine birthday this weekend!!” Marie, 60, gushed alongside a collage of photos of her handsome son, his wife, Claire, and their three kids. “Stephen, I love you so much, sweetheart … so proud of you and your sweet little family!!!”

Considering Stephen’s wife and brood are in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, “I hope you all are enjoying this sweet time together,” the Donny & Marie star added. “I waited for you to send me a picture to post, but I guess it’s better to get forgiveness than permission … Took these from Claire’s Instagram.” LOL!

Marie’s fans echoed her heartwarming sentiment as they flooded the post’s comments section with celebratory messages. “Awwww, they are such a cute family!! Happy birthday, Stephen!!” one user wrote, while another added, “I remember this sweet boy in a video you did years ago. Still cute.” A third commented, “I always steal pics from my sons’ girlfriends’ pages. I guess I’m in good company. Happy birthday to your son!”

In mid-March, the “Paper Roses” songstress — who is also the proud mom of Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — gave fans an update on how her family was doing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Made a fast trip to make sure Jessica was safe and had food [and] toilet paper,” Marie explained via Instagram, noting she and her youngest daughter, Abby, took a quick trip to her home in Arizona to check in on Jessica. “All is well driving back home now. Hope you and your loved ones are all doing well too.”

Since she’s been in self-isolation with husband Steven Craig for over a month, Marie’s offered fans some words of wisdom throughout this scary time. On April 20, the Key is Love author also dished the great way she’s staying connected with her kids and grandkids during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“My daughters, Rachael and [daughter-in-law] Claire, who after more than a month of being alone with their children, organized a FaceTime get together for the cousins!” she adorably shared. “It was a great way for them to stay safe but isolate together. My grandkids don’t fully understand all that’s going on, but the faith and trust they have for their parents is precious.”

The doting mom gushed over how happy it made her to see Rachael and Claire start “quaranteaming” as one big family. “I love the idea of being a ‘team’ with those special people in our lives right now,” she continued. “I told them how sweet for their children.”

We love how the Osmonds are sticking together!

