Aww! Marie Osmond is missing her grandkids more than ever amid the coronavirus outbreak. She opened up about not having them around in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, April 14.

“@TheTalkCBS asked, ‘What do you need more of?’ And with all the isolation going on I was thinking I needed my grandkids … and then the word ‘MORE’ popped into my mind,” she jokingly captioned the post. Marie, 60, missed her grandchildren so much that she shared a photo of her holding a sign that read, “Need more grandkids.” LOL.

Although the “Deep Purple” singer has been quarantined with her husband, Steve Craig, at their Utah home, she did make some time to see her children before going into lockdown. Before she traveled to the Rocky Mountain region, Marie went to see her two daughters Rachael and Jessica and her granddaughter Rocket Jade.

“Made a fast trip to make sure Jessica was safe and had food [and] toilet paper,” she wrote via Instagram on March 16. “All is well driving back home now. Hope you and your loved ones are all doing well too.”

When the Talk cohost went to visit Rachael and her daughter, Rocket, she spent the day cooking with them in the kitchen. The trio made chocolate covered raspberries and Rocket looked like she had an amazing time with her grandma. It’s no wonder Marie loves her grandchildren so much. They’re adorable and they make her smile!

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she told Closer in 2016. The musician also recalled some great advice her mother, Olive, gave her.

“She said, ‘You know that you are successful when you can honestly say that you are a happy grandma. That means that your children love you, that you have put family first and that your grandbabies love you,’” Marie gushed. “I can say that I am a happy mother and a happy grandma.”

