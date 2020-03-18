Since Marie Osmond is cooped up at home with her kids amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the beloved singer is making sure to soak up all the family time she can. The Donny & Marie star revealed she’s keeping busy by cooking up some sweet treats with daughter Rachael and granddaughter Rocket Jade.

“#FamilyTime making a healthy snack, @lilys_sweets chocolate covered raspberries with my daughter Rachael and granddaughter Rocket Jade!” the 60-year-old beauty gushed alongside a super cute pic of the three ladies in the kitchen. Little Rocket could be seen crouching on the marble island while helping her mama, 30, and grandma with the chocolate covered goodies.

Not only did the Talk cohost share the heartwarming photo, but she also revealed the instructions and recipe for making the scrumptious dessert.

“Wash your hands and then, wash and dry raspberries,” she wrote of step No. 1, noting to “Lay dried raspberries on a plate covered in parchment paper” after. For step three, “Put 1/3 cup of Lily’s milk chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl.” Next, “Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil” before moving on to step five, which is to “Microwave for 30-45 seconds.” After the time is up, Marie said to “Take out of microwave and stir until smooth” and then “Drizzle over raspberries.” For the eighth and final step, “Place in fridge to harden chocolate” and then you’re all done!

Marie’s fans were blown away by her fun-filled family activity as they praised her in the comments section of her post. “Kitchen time is always fun time. Looks and sounds delicious,” one user wrote. Another echoed, “Such a beautiful lady and beautiful family. I love you, Marie!” A third chimed in, gushing, “You are just a precious, beautiful woman. Thank you for sharing your charming lifestyle! Looking forward to trying the recipe too.”

The Key is Love author’s adorable post comes one day after she revealed she made a quick drive to her home in Arizona with her 17-year-old daughter, Abigail, to deliver some essential items to her other kids. Besides Rachael and Abigail, Marie is also the proud mom of Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and late son Michael.

“Made a fast trip to make sure Jessica was safe and had food [and] toilet paper,” she captioned a pic of her and her girls on March 16. “All is well driving back home now. Hope you and your loved ones are all doing well too. Abby took this photo before I realized one of the arms from my reading glasses was sticking out of my purse. #familytime #weareinthistogether.”

We hope Marie and her family can stay safe amid this coronavirus pandemic!

