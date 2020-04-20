Marie Osmond Reveals Her Family Is ‘Quaranteaming’ to ‘Stay Safe’ Amid Coronavirus
Thank goodness! Marie Osmond‘s family is doing just fine amid the coronavirus outbreak. By “quaranteaming,” her 30-year-old daughter, Rachael Kruger, and her daughter-in-law, Claire, have found a great way to stay connected during the pandemic.
In a Sunday, April 19th Instagram post, Marie described what quaranteaming is and how her family has been using it. “It cleverly describes the new reality of choosing who you’ll quarantine with so you won’t be alone anymore,” she said next to a photo of her grandkids wearing beautifully designed masks.
“My daughters, Rachael and Claire, who after more than a month of being alone with their children, organized a FaceTime get together for the cousins!” she continued. “It was a great way for them to stay safe but isolate together. My grandkids don’t fully understand all that’s going on, but the faith and trust they have for their parents is precious.”
Marie explained that Rachael and Claire started quaranteaming before they even knew what it was. “I love the idea of being a ‘team’ with those special people in our lives right now,” she gushed. “I told them how sweet for their children.”
It’s no wonder the “Read My Lips” singer has been feeling an “incredible” amount of joy as a mom. While she’s been quarantining with her husband, Steve Craig, in Utah, Marie’s kids have found a bunch of different ways to stay connected like keeping each other updated in the “family group text.”
“For me, as a mother, it has been such a joy to see. Because you wonder, when you leave this earth are your children going to stay close? Are they still going to still connect? And I know they will,” she said on the Monday, March 30th, episode of The Talk. “It’s just been this wonderful peace that they really love each other and they’re looking out for each other. For me, that’s been such an incredible joy as a mom.”
