How sweet! Marie Osmond gave her “amazing daughter-in-law” Claire a sweet shout-out for her birthday. The 60-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday, March 5, to share a photo of her and the blonde beauty with her grandkids.

“Happy forever 29th birthday,” Marie captioned the pic with a red heart emoji. “Love you so much!!”

The Talk cohost added, “Claire is a precious mama to three sons and an amazing wife to my son.”

In 2011, the mother of three married Stephen James Craig Jr., Marie’s eldest son. Since Claire officially became a part of the “Paper Roses” performer’s family, Marie has been giving her shout-outs left and right. In March 2019, the talk show host also celebrated her daughter-in-law’s birthday by sharing a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.

“#HappyBirthday to my wonderful daughter Claire,” Marie said at the time. “You’re beautiful inside and out and I couldn’t love you more!!!”

Stephen definitely chose the right woman to marry! Not only is she an amazing mom to their children, but she’s also a great wife. In February 2018, the dad of three noted how much he appreciates her in a sweet Instagram post.

“As I walk/crawl/skip/run down the path of life, there is no one I would rather have at my side than @claire.e.craig. Her constant efforts to improve herself, motivate me to do the same. She is a woman of God, a beloved mother, a cherished spouse and an amazing friend. Happy Valentines Day, my dear,” it read.

Marie shares Stephen with her husband, Steve Craig. But she’s also a proud mom to kids Jessica, 32, Rachel, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Abigail, 17, with her ex-husband, Brian Blosil. The doting parents also had another son, Michael, but he sadly died by suicide in 2010. His death made Marie realize that she should cherish every single day.

“I really love spending quality time with members of my family. It has been fascinating watching them grow into adults,” she gushed via Instagram on Sunday, March 1.

What a wonderful family!