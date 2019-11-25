Another Osmond birthday! Marie Osmond took to Instagram on Sunday, November 24, to wish son Brandon Blosil a happy birthday. The beloved songstress shared a rare photo with her adult son while celebrating his special milestone over the weekend.

“Happy 23rd Birthday to my handsome son Brandon!” she gushed in the caption of the adorable tribute. “I couldn’t love you more, you are my angel!!! 🎉” Marie, 60, also added the hashtag “time flies” at the end of the caption.



Instagram/Marie Osmond

Along with her heartwarming wish, Marie shared a photo with Brandon from the birthday bash. In the pic, the “Paper Roses” singer can be seen embracing him in a big hug as they both flash their warm smiles at the camera. Marie also shared a throwback photo from Brandon’s Hulk-themed birthday party as a child. So cute!

Fans of the Donny & Marie star — who shares Brandon as well as Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael with ex-husband Brian Blosil, and is also the mom of eldest son Stephen, 36, with husband Steve Craig — flooded her comments with sweet messages for the birthday boy.

“It’s amazing how quickly they go from little kids to grown ups, isn’t it? But they’re always our babies, right? Happy birthday to your handsome son!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Boy has he grown! ❤️😘❤️” A third Instagram user chimed in, writing, “I remember when he was that small!!! ❤️❤️❤️”



Besides being one of Hollywood’s most legendary artists, Marie has spent the last few decades being a doting mom to her eight kids. Other than being the best mama to her big brood of children, The Talk cohost has been enjoying life as a grandmother to her grandchildren too.

In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, Marie opened up about life as a “Glamma” to them. The Dancing With the Stars alum exclusively shared how she’ll do “anything” they want in order to make their day special.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she gushed to Closer. “Whatever it is.”

Even though Marie loves spending time with her adorable mini-mes during time off in her busy schedule, the brunette beauty said she can’t believe how quickly they’re growing up. “Three of them went to school this year,” she explained. “My 5-year-old one and the two 3 year olds went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”

Marie is so in love with her incredible family!