Marie Osmond Gave Daughter Abigail a ‘Little Journal’ so She Can Count Her Blessings
As one of the most inspirational celebrities on Instagram, Marie Osmond knows hows to improve anyone’s day with just a little bit of helpful advice. On Sunday, November 3, she revealed a great tip that she gave her teen daughter, Abigail, when she forgets to count her blessings in life.
“I brought my 17-year-old daughter, Abby, a little daily #gratitude journal. When we sat down to catch up on our week, she told me how she felt focusing on just ‘being grateful’ had helped her get through some challenges,” Marie, 60, explained via Instagram. “So when I handed her the little journal, we both looked at each other and started laughing and said, ‘no accidents!’ I love it when that happens … don’t you?!”
Marie then went on to list everything that she’s thankful for this holiday season. In her post, she named everything from her beautiful family to her dream job career.
“As we head into the holidays, I am more mindful of being grateful for the little miracles that happen in life everyday. For instance, I have some of my grandchildren around me right now as I write this. I am so grateful my children make the effort to spend time with each other‘s kids and spouses. That means the world to Steve and I,” she said.
“I’m also grateful to all of you because when I read your comments on Sundays, I know we are guiding each other through good times and difficult ones,” the “Paper Roses” singer continued. “I am grateful for my dear friends, and I am so grateful for this new phase in my life!! I am grateful for the holidays that are coming because they help me focus on what is important to my soul. And my gratitude for each day cannot be measured because I know our time here is a miracle.”
Alongside her beautiful caption, was a picture of a quote that read, “There is always, always something to be thankful for,” and we couldn’t agree more!
The Talk cohost has so many blessings in her life, including her precious grandkids. She loves them so much that she previously told Closer that she’ll do “anything” with them just to make them happy.
“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she explained. “Whatever it is.”
How’s that for inspiration?