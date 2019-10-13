Marie Osmond Has Been Killing it on the Red Carpet Since the ’70s! See 10 of Her Best Looks

Singer Marie Osmond is one person who we’d take fashion advice from! The beloved entertainer — who turns 60 on Monday, October 13 — knows how to dress and she’s been displaying all of her best looks on The Talk alongside cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve.

Back in July, Marie changed up her style a bit when she surprised one of her fans in a blonde wig. She hilariously explained the whole story in a lengthy post that she shared to Instagram.

“This photo was taken on my girls trip this week to #MtRushmore. We were looking at all the cute cabins where we were staying that one of our friend’s dad owns. They were all occupied, and one sweet lady said you can come see ours, my husband is sleeping but could you take a photo with him anyway?” she wrote. “He’ll be sad he missed seeing you. Now, I’ve taken a lot of photos with people throughout my life but this … oh, it’s definitely the most unique!!!”

In the funny snap, Marie could be seen saying hi to her sleeping fan while she stood outside the door. Even though we love the platinum blonde hair that she only seemed to have worn for one day only, Marie went back to her signature brunette tresses the next day.

Aside from her killer street wear, Marie has been showing off her amazing fashion sense for years when she used to perform at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino with her brother, Donny Osmond. However, all that is coming to an end as the sibling duo revealed that they are saying goodbye to their Las Vegas residency to pursue other opportunities.

“It’s a strange feeling knowing that the end is on the horizon,” Donny said at the time of the announcement. “Last night after the show, I couldn’t help but think about all that I’m going to miss once it’s over. I’m going to miss performing on stage with my extremely talented sister every night. She’s the best partner in crime a guy could ask for.⁣”

