A classic moment in the making! Marie Osmond shocked the live audience on The Talk when she revealed that the original four brothers of the Osmond Brothers singing group will be performing for the last time on the CBS program.

On Tuesday, October 8, the legendary singer told her cohosts — Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood — as well as the audience that something incredible will be going down soon featuring four of her siblings — Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay. Oh, and it’s all in honor of her 60th birthday!

“I think career-wise I wouldn’t be here without ‘Paper Roses,’ the performer explained on the panel. “I was 12, and that launched into ‘I’m A Little Bit Country, [I’m A Little Bit Rock and Roll]’ for Donny and Marie’. But if you really go back to the beginning, none of us would be here without the four original Osmond brothers, and they started on the Andy Williams Show. And I have a birthday coming up … I asked them on a larger scale if they would come to ‘The Talk’ and the four original brothers will perform for the last time ever, for my birthday!”

“Over 60 years in the business and this will be the very last time they will all perform,” Marie gushed. The original four kicked off their singing group in 1959, before brothers Donny Osmond and Jimmy Osmond would join the fold. Marie would also sing with them at times — however she would go on to launch her own successful solo career. While everyone will be treated to quite the performance on the daytime talk show soon, The Might As Well Laugh About It Now author did once reveal which one of her older siblings has the most talent.

“I would not say me,” Marie said with a laugh during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on January 8. “I just did a show in Hawaii where I honored my four original Osmond brothers and it was their sixth decade … Two of them retired, [but] I got two of them out of retirement [for this performance]. And they’ve sold like 100 million records, that’s like crazy, right?”

“And I don’t think they were ever honored. My brother Merrill is just … he still has this awesome voice. He’s a rocker and he still sings fantastic. Of course, I think Donny is … average. Donny is very talented. They’re all talented in their own way but, man, Merrill’s voice is just still unbelievable.”

Be sure to check out the highly-anticipated performance when it airs on The Talk on Monday, October 14 at 2 p.m. EST on CBS!

