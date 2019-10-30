As a mom of eight, you might think Marie Osmond has a hard time keeping up with all of her kids — but actually it’s quite the opposite! She loves all of her children — Stephen, 36, Jessica, 31, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 22, Brianna, 21, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and her late son, Michael, who died in 2010 — equally.

In September, Marie celebrated Abigail’s 17th birthday in the best way possible. She wrote her teen daughter a sweet tribute she’ll remember forever on Instagram.

“#Happy Birthday to my precious baby girl Abby,” the “Deep Purple” singer gushed in the caption. “I can’t believe you’re 17 …🎈🎂 What an amazing young woman you are! I’m so proud of you sweetheart and I love you with all my heart!!! 🥰💋.”

Since Abigail is Marie’s youngest kid, she has a lot of time to spend with her fun mother. In July, Marie shared a photo of them hanging out together to Instagram. She penned the caption, “5 o’clock this morning … taking my daughter Abi to the airport to go on a school trip. But first we stopped at IN N OUT! 🥤🍔 #BreakfastOfChampions #InNOut.”

Unlike Abigail’s older siblings, she doesn’t have any kids of her own and she’s not married. Because of her young age, the teen is just enjoying life as it goes along. However, a lot was going on in her life in 2007 because that was when Marie divorced Abigail’s father, Brian Blosil.

After they went their separate ways, Marie re-married her first husband, Steve Craig, in 2011, and he’s been a great stepfather to her kids. “I know I’ll never find anyone I love or respect more than Steve. I am so happy and look forward to sharing my life with Stephen, who is an amazing man as well as a great father to my children,” she previously told Closer Weekly.

As much as Abigail gets along with Steve and Marie, her mom admits that she has the most in common with her second oldest daughter, Rachael.

“My daughter Rachael and I are very similar in a lot of ways,” the proud mama recently admitted to Closer Weekly. “She has that same personality that I have where she wants to know and do everything. She’s never satisfied. She just took a hair class and now she’s taking this class.”

Abigail has so many great women in her life!