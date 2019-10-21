Out of Marie Osmond‘s eight kids, the “Paper Roses” singer admits that that, if there’s one she is “very similar” to, it would have to be her 30-year-old daughter, Rachael Krueger!

“My daughter Rachael and I are very similar in a lot of ways,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly in a recent interview. “She has that same personality that I have where she wants to know and do everything. She’s never satisfied. She just took a hair class and now she’s taking this class.”

On top of that, Marie said Rachel has her hands full with two children at home. The hair stylist gave birth to her first daughter, Rocket Jade, in 2015 and welcomed a son just this summer.

“My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” Marie announced via Instagram shortly after the little one’s arrival. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”

Marie also wrote a sweet tribute to her granddaughter when Rocket Jade turned 4 years old in August. “Join me in wishing #HappyBirthday to my sweet little #RocketJade 🚀I can’t believe you’re already 4 years old!” she said. “I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your Glamma 😘#ColorMeMine 🎨#BirthdayGirl.”

The Talk cohost adores all of her children and grandkids so much. In May 2016, she told Closer Weekly how much it means to her to be a doting grandma to multiple children.

“Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she said at the time. Marie is now a grandmother of five.

One-half of Donny & Marie — with Donny Osmond, of course — also shared a little bit of helpful advice that she learned from her mother. “She said, ‘You know that you are successful when you can honestly say that you are a happy grandma. That means that your children love you, that you have put family first and that your grandbabies love you,’” she recalled. “I can say that I am a happy mother and a happy grandma.”