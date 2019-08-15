It’s Marie Osmond‘s granddaughter’s birthday and she is making it extra special! The 59-year-old beauty took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 14, to share a sweet tribute in honor of her granddaughter Rocket Jade’s 4th celebration.

“Join me in wishing #HappyBirthday to my sweet little #RocketJade! 🚀 I can’t believe you’re already 4 years old!” Marie gushed in the caption. “I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your Glamma 😘#ColorMeMine 🎨#BirthdayGirl.”

Along with her heartfelt message, the beloved beauty also shared the cutest pic with her daughter, Rachel Krueger, and the excited birthday girl. The three ladies beamed a toothy smile while celebrating Rocket Jade’s birthday at Color Me Mine where they enjoyed a fun-filled day of paint-your-own ceramics. Aww!

Marie’s fans quickly flooded the comments with sweet wishes for the growing youngster. “Happy Birthday Rocket! 💖 Love your glasses Marie!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Happy Birthday to you sweetie, may you have a blessed day and a wonderful time.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “What a special moment that she will remember her entire life!! 👏 Marie, you’re a special person and a wonderful Glamma!!!”

This certainly isn’t the first — or tenth — time the “Paper Roses” songstress has gushed about her grandkids. Just last month, Marie celebrated the arrival of her sixth grandchild. The proud grandma took to Instagram to announce the little bundle of joy’s birth alongside a super cute pic of elated big sister Rocket Jade.

“My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” the Donny & Marie star wrote in the caption. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy and well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”

Prior to her grandson’s birth, Marie also shared a super cute snap of Rocket Jade patiently awaiting her little brother’s arrival. “Babysitting my granddaughter #RocketJade while we wait for her baby brother to be born. 👶🏻🍼 I can’t wait to meet my new grandson! 🤗,” she captioned a pic of Rocket Jade holding a sparkler. “Hope you all have a happy #FourthOfJuly!”

We love that Marie has such an amazing bond with her grandchildren!