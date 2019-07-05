Since Marie Osmond was named a permanent cohost on The Talk, there’s been a lot to be thankful for — but nothing can compare to the excitement she gets from her five grandkids.

While celebrating the 4th of July, the 59-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce that her daughter Rachael will soon give birth to baby No. 2. Yes, that means she is about to become a grandmother of six!

“Babysitting my granddaughter #RocketJade while we wait for her baby brother to be born. 👶🏻🍼 I can’t wait to meet my new grandson! 🤗,” she wrote alongside a photo. “Hope you all have a happy #FourthOfJuly!”

As soon as Marie announced the incredible news online, she received so much love from her fans who were excited that there’s going to be another Osmond grandchild.

“Congratulations Glam-Ma! I know just how exciting the anticipation is! I am also a Glam-Ma, how exciting,” one follower wrote in the comments. Another said, “Congratulations and your granddaughter is adorable. Can’t wait to see a post of the new baby. ❤️❤️❤️.” A third added, “Exciting times!! I bet Rocket will be the best big sister ever!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Marie is a proud mom to her eight kids — Stephen, Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail. On top of that, she is also a grandmother to Stephen’s three kids — Stephen Jr., 5, Christian, 3, and Maxwell, 8 months — plus Rachael’s daughter, Rocket Jade, and Brianna’s newborn, Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep. How’s that for family?!

Aside from the fact that she is a world-renowned performer, Marie’s kids and grandchildren mean the world to her. “Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother,” the “Paper Roses” singer once told Closer Weekly.

We can’t wait for Marie to show us that new grandson when he arrives!

