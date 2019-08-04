A special person. Marie Osmond recently paid tribute to her late friend, and makeup artist, Kim Goodwin, by sharing a beautiful post for him on his birthday.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4, to share three photos of her pal. “Today is the Birthday of my dearly missed makeup artist and beloved friend Kim Goodwin,” the performer wrote alongside pics showing lovely moments between the pair. “Kimmy always surrounded me with humor, brilliance, loyalty and love. Not only was he my traveling companion for work projects but he was with me through some of the most difficult times in my life. We knew each other for over 30 years and his passing has left another enormous hole of sadness in my heart.”

Donny Osmond‘s sister continued, touching on other losses in her life. “Losing my Mom and then my Dad left me feeling ‘orphaned’ if you will, because of my being the only girl in my family (my brothers make lousy sisters 😄). Then came the loss of my precious child Michael, and then recently my Kimmy.” Marie also spoke about the recent mass shooting tragedies.

“How do we bear these heavy crosses? I know many of you have experienced similar loss and other great burdens that can leave us devastated,” The Talk cohost said. “I chose this topic not just because it’s Kim’s birthday and I miss him, but because my heart is full of compassion and prayers for those families of the recent victims in Dayton, El Paso and unfortunately other places. These terrible events left horrific sadness and maybe some would think evil won. But as I watched the people line up to give blood, donate food and just be there for each other … evil did not win. Love and caring did!”

Fans showed nothing but their support in the comments section, as they quickly responded. “Marie, your expression of belief gives me strength in my own belief, you are infectious in your own words. Thank you,” one person wrote. Another added, “I never met Kimmy. I’m sorry for your loss. He looked like a loveable man.”

On April 14, 2009, the “Paper Roses” singer revealed to the world that her friend of over three decades had passed. “Although my heart is breaking and I know this hole in my heart will never be filled, I am so happy that he was able to leave this life knowing he was loved,” she wrote alongside numerous photos of the two.

It is so wonderful to see Marie keep the memory of such a wonderful person alive!