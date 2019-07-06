He’s here! Just one day after teasing the arrival of her newest grandkid, Marie Osmond‘s daughter Rachael Krueger welcomed her second child.
“My newest grandson was born as the fireworks were going off last night for the #FourthOfJuly celebrations!” the singer, 59, gushed on Instagram alongside a photo showing her with the baby next to Rachel’s first child. “#RocketJade is excited to be a big sister and the Krueger family of four are all happy & well. @CMNHospitals are the best!!”
Fans of course were elated for the family, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Awe I love it! Congrats! So special! Love you guys!” one person wrote. Another added, “Congrats Krueger family and GlamMa @marieosmond and Steve [Craig] on being grandparents again! Can’t wait to hear the little man’s name. Rocket 🚀 Jade will be a wonderful big sister!”
The legendary performer is no stranger to having kids around, as she is a mother to eight of her own —Stephen, Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail. There’s more love where that came from! Aside from her newest grandson and Rocket Jade, Marie is also a grandmother to her son Stephen’s three children —Stephen Jr., 5, Christian, 3, and Maxwell, 8 months.
It has been quite the last couple of weeks for Donny Osmond‘s sister — her daughter Jessica tied the knot with her partner Sara earlier this month. “I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion!” the hitmaker wrote alongside photos of the pair making it official. “I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!”
With a family so large, we can only expect that more good things will be down the pipeline. More importantly, Marie and her family just added more joy to the group!
