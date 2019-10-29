Exclusive Marie Osmond Loves to Do ‘Anything’ With Her ‘Precious’ Grandkids: ‘I Love Them So Much’

When Marie Osmond‘s grandkids pay her a visit, she likes to do all sorts of fun things with them. In a new exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, Marie said she can’t pick just one activity that she likes to do with her grandchildren, because doing “anything” with them would make her day so special.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she laughed. “Whatever it is.”

Marie adores spending time with her grandchildren when she’s not busy performing in Las Vegas or filming The Talk. She likes to see how big they get every time they come around. “Three of them went to school this year,” she explained. “My 5-year-old one and the two 3 year olds went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”

Being a doting grandma is one role Marie wouldn’t pass up. “Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she told Closer in 2016 prior to welcoming her fifth grandkid this year.

This past August, Marie took to Instagram to celebrate her granddaughter Rocket Jade turning 4 years old. In honor of her little one’s special day, the “One Bad Apple” singer shared a photo of her, daughter Rachael Krueger and Rocket sitting at the table doing arts and crafts.

“Join me in wishing #HappyBirthday to my sweet little #RocketJade! 🚀,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you’re already 4️⃣ years old! I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your GlamMa 😘 #ColorMeMine 🎨 #BirthdayGirl.”

Marie and Rachael have a lot in common too. She also told Closer that they’re “very similar in a lot of ways.”

“She has that same personality that I have where she wants to know and do everything,” Marie revealed. “She’s never satisfied. She just took a hair class and now she’s taking this class.”

There’s so much love in Marie’s household!