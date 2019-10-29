ExclusiveMarie Osmond Loves to Do ‘Anything’ With Her ‘Precious’ Grandkids: ‘I Love Them So Much’
When Marie Osmond‘s grandkids pay her a visit, she likes to do all sorts of fun things with them. In a new exclusive interview with Closer Weekly, Marie said she can’t pick just one activity that she likes to do with her grandchildren, because doing “anything” with them would make her day so special.
“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she laughed. “Whatever it is.”
I absolutely love this picture, look at my sweet husband and darling grandkids, and now we have two more on the way! It’s so thrilling but I have to be honest with you, when I looked at this picture I thought, “where has time gone? Wasn’t it yesterday these sweet little ones were my own children?” I’m so thrilled my kids are married to wonderful people and have started families of their own, there’s no greater joy on earth… But… Where did the time go? Time is something we talk about ALL THE TIME! For instance: Do you have time? What time is it? Let’s make time. I don’t have time right now. Time is of the essence. It’s time to go! It’s about time! Time’s up! There’s more… but what I do know about time is God gave ALL of us the same amount of minutes in every hour. Those minutes are the same no matter if you’re at work, cleaning the house or sitting through a movie… but they can sure feel different, don’t they? I certainly can’t slow time down (believe me I’ve wished for it) but I can do things that will make my time more meaningful… and I want to stress this as strongly as I can, you do not have to do huge things to have meaningful experiences with other people! There were many times the Savior changed someone’s life just by giving people a “moment” of His time. He was never in a hurry when it came to ministering to people. His apostles sometimes tried to keep him moving on to the next place but the Savior knew something very important about time… it was His to give. He could offer people very little in the way of material things, but he did have time, and He gave it freely! Go to my website to read the rest of my #SundayMessage and a special conversation with my son Matthew. MarieOsmond.com/sundaymessage 👍😊 #TimeFlies #HappySunday
Marie adores spending time with her grandchildren when she’s not busy performing in Las Vegas or filming The Talk. She likes to see how big they get every time they come around. “Three of them went to school this year,” she explained. “My 5-year-old one and the two 3 year olds went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”
Being a doting grandma is one role Marie wouldn’t pass up. “Out of all the awards and accolades that I have been blessed with throughout my life, nothing comes close in comparison with the blessings I receive from being a mother to my eight children and grandma of three,” she told Closer in 2016 prior to welcoming her fifth grandkid this year.
This past August, Marie took to Instagram to celebrate her granddaughter Rocket Jade turning 4 years old. In honor of her little one’s special day, the “One Bad Apple” singer shared a photo of her, daughter Rachael Krueger and Rocket sitting at the table doing arts and crafts.
“Join me in wishing #HappyBirthday to my sweet little #RocketJade! 🚀,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you’re already 4️⃣ years old! I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your GlamMa 😘 #ColorMeMine 🎨 #BirthdayGirl.”
Marie and Rachael have a lot in common too. She also told Closer that they’re “very similar in a lot of ways.”
“She has that same personality that I have where she wants to know and do everything,” Marie revealed. “She’s never satisfied. She just took a hair class and now she’s taking this class.”
There’s so much love in Marie’s household!