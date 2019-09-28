While Instagram is filled with plenty of content from videos of animals to photos of extravagant meals, there are other notable celebrities who are doing a lot more: like inspiring! And the following are famous faces who always take the time to lift up someone’s spirits, encourage, teach or all of the above.

From well-known names like Marie Osmond, Joanna Gaines, Olivia Newton-John and others, these Hollywood stars are all about filling someone’s life with positivity and joy — and that is clearly something that is needed these days. Earlier this year, the “Paper Roses” singer, 59, shared a post with her fans advising them on how to not only handle negativity, but also making sure to embrace the positive — all thanks to her therapist friend, Valerie.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“She said ‘We all have positive and uplifting thoughts that are based in love and light or we have negative and destructive thoughts that are based in fear and darkness,'” The Talk cohost recalled in an Instagram post. “Negative thoughts lead to darkness and will always lie to you and never give you joy, so THROW THEM AWAY!! On the other hand, positive thoughts make you happy and fill you with light so you feel good, keep these!” Marie also made sure to remind her followers that opening up is a good thing.

“I didn’t have therapists growing up to get through the pain of my abuse as a child and I never shared it with anyone till later in my life,” Donny Osmond‘s sister confessed. “My peace came from the example and unconditional love I received from my best friend, my Mom. She helped me to love reading and learning about God who truly is the source of all love and strength.” So incredible!

Scroll on down below to see more of the most inspiring celebrities on Instagram!