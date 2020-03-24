Socially distancing yourself amid the coronavirus outbreak is hard, but one thing Marie Osmond‘s granddaughter Rocket will never run out of is snacks! Marie, 60, revealed the 4-year-old loves Nutrisystem so much that her mom, Rachael, stocked up their fridge with the brand.

“My daughter Rachael sent this to me,” Marie said on her Instagram stories over a photo of Rachael’s fridge at home on Monday, March 23. “Nothing makes my sweet little granddaughter Rocket happier than their Margarita pizza with extra string cheese on top and an ice cream sandwich for dessert!”

Instagram

While she waits for COVID-19 to blow over, Marie has been spending extra time with Rachael and her daughter. On March 17, she shared a photo of them cooking in the kitchen together on Instagram. “#FamilyTime making a healthy snack, @lilys_sweets chocolate covered raspberries with my daughter Rachael and granddaughter Rocket Jade!” she captioned the post.

The Talk cohost has also been checking in on her other kids amid the coronavirus outbreak. Once she heard people had to practice social distancing to stay healthy, she traveled all the way to Arizona with her daughter, Abigail, 17, to make sure her 32-year-old daughter, Jessica, was all right.

“Made a fast trip to make sure Jessica was safe and had food [and] toilet paper,” “I Only Wanted You” singer wrote in the caption. “All is well driving back home now. Hope you and your loved ones are all doing well too. Abby took this photo before I realized one of the arms from my reading glasses was sticking out of my purse. #familytime #weareinthistogether.”

If you ask us, Rachael has the right idea. We should all stock our fridge up with our favorite snacks until it’s safe for us to leave our homes again.

