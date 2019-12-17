Happy mama! Marie Osmond couldn’t help but gush over her eldest daughter, Jessica Blosil, as she shared a heartwarming birthday tribute in honor of her special day. The beloved Donny & Marie star took to Instagram on December 17, to commemorate her child’s 32nd birthday.

“#HappyBirthday to my precious Jes,” the 60-year-old beauty wrote in the caption of her sweet Instagram post on Tuesday morning. “How I love you, my angel! Have a beautiful day … you 32-year-old.” So cute!

Fans of The Talk host — who is also the mom of Stephen Craig, 36, Rachael Krueger, 30, Brandon Blosil, 23, Brianna Schwep, 22, Matthew Blosil, 20, Abigail Blosil, 17, and late son Michael Blosil— joined in on the celebrations as they sent their sweetest wishes to Marie’s beloved birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday Jess! Have a wonderful day celebrating,” one follower wrote, while another echoed, “Happy Birthday Jess! You are awesome and thank you for being YOU!” One fan even joked with Marie, writing, “Haven’t you taught her the 29 and holding rule? Happy birthday Jess!”

Considering Marie is a proud mom of eight, she can’t help but dote on all of her growing kiddos. While previously chatting with Closer Weekly this past October, the “Paper Roses” songstress — who adopted Jessica when she was just 19 months old — opened up about how over the moon she was for the life her eldest daughter created for herself.

“I just talked to her, she works full-time — she’s a counselor and she helps people get off drugs and do all those things and she’s loving that,” Marie exclusively shared with Closer, adding that Jessica is especially “loving” married life with her partner, Sara. “I’m happy that she has someone in her life with her, you know?” Marie added. “It makes me happy.”

As fans remember, Marie shared the sweetest glimpses inside her daughter’s stunning wedding ceremony to Sara in June. At the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a series of photos, as well as heartwarming messages, for the newlywed couple.

“Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart [sic] of such a happy occasion!” the legendary performer sweetly wrote at the time. “I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!”

We hope Jessica has the best 32nd birthday ever!