Marie Osmond Buys Daughter Abigail Toilet Paper Earrings in Honor of Her High School Graduation
Mom of the year! Marie Osmond had to come up with a creative way to celebrate her daughter Abigail‘s high school graduation in quarantine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Paper Roses” singer decided to gift her 17-year-old a hilarious pair of toilet paper earrings to celebrate the monumental occasion.
“I said, ‘Honey, I know graduating in the class of 2020 sucks! But I want you to look back at [this] graduation with joy and laughter,'” the “Deep Purple” performer, 60, captioned the post on Sunday, May 24. “Then I gave her these earrings to memorialize it! I smiled and said, ‘Congratulations for graduating in 2020, the year of much-needed toilet paper. May your life be like the toilet paper roll … long and useful.'”
View this post on Instagram
These last few months the kids who were getting ready to graduate missed out on a lot. My daughter Abby is one of them.It’s been a disappointment for sure but as parents we have tried to be as upbeat as possible. I said, “Honey, I know graduating in the class of 2020 sucks ! But I want you to look back at graduation with joy and laughter. Then I gave her these earrings to memorialize it! I smiled and said; “Congratulations for graduating in 2020, the year of much needed toilet paper. May your life be like the toilet paper roll… Long And Useful.”🥳 She wasn’t thrilled 😂 especially when I said and now the commencement speech🤣. I thought about what I would have liked someone say to me that would have helped me through life. So I chose this thought to share with Abby. I AM YOUR CONSISTENT COMPANION. I AM YOUR GREATEST HELPER OR YOUR HEAVIEST BURDEN. I WILL PUSH YOU ONWARD OR DRAG YOU DOWN TO FAILURE. I AM COMPLETELY AT YOUR COMMAND. HALF THE THINGS YOU DO YOU MIGHT AS WELL TURN OVER TO ME AND I WILL BE ABLE TO DO THEM QUICKLY AND CORRECTLY. I AM EASILY MANAGED YOU MUST MERELY BE FIRM WITH ME. SHOW ME EXACTLY HOW YOU WANT SOMETHING DONE AND AFTER A FEW LESSONS I WILL DO IT AUTOMATICALLY. I AM A SERVANT OF ALL GREAT MEN AND ALSO TO ALL MENS FAILURES AS WELL. THOSE WHO ARE GREAT I HAVE MADE GREAT. THOSE WHO ARE FAILURES I HAVE MADE FAILURES. I AM NOT A MACHINE THOUGH I WORK WITH THE PRECISION OF A MACHINE PLUS THE INTELLIGENCE OF A MAN. YOU MAY RUN ME FOR PROFIT OR RUN ME TO RUIN IT MAKES NO DIFFERENCE TO ME. TAKE ME, TRAIN ME, BE FIRM WITH ME AND I WILL PUT THE WORLD AT YOUR FEET. BE LAZY WITH ME AND I WILL DESTROY YOU. WHO AM I? H-A-B-I-T! So Class of 2020 (and everyone else!) what I want to share with you today is your habits can make or break you. Setting good habits can be as simple as beginning your day by making your bed to writing 3 things that you’re grateful for each night… but I think the best habit to have is to strive to have a heart filled with love. Love your family, your friends, those around you and especially the Lord. The more you LOVE, the more LOVE you have to give. Congratulations class of 2020
Although Marie had the best of intentions, she said Abigail “wasn’t thrilled,” especially when she jokingly asked the teen to give a commencement speech at home. “I thought about what I would have liked someone [to] say to me that would have helped me through life,” the Talk cohost explained, so she told her young fans about the importance of “setting good habits.” By doing something as simple as “making your bed” in the morning, it can help you have a more positive outlook on life.
“So Class of 2020 (and everyone else!) what I want to share with you today is your habits can make or break you,” Marie said. “But I think the best habit to have is to strive to have a heart filled with love.”
The musician shares Abigail with her second husband, Brian Blosil. The pair are also proud parents to their six other kids — Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Michael Bryan, who died in 2010 at age 19. During the pandemic, Marie has been spending extra time with her kids.
“I really love spending quality time with members of my family,” the Grammy-nominated artist previously said on Instagram. “It has been fascinating watching them grow into adults.” She also said quarantining with her loved ones has made her feel an “incredible” amount of joy as a mom.
“For me, as a mother, it has been such a joy to see. Because you wonder, when you leave this earth are your children going to stay close? Are they still going to still connect? And I know they will,” the brunette beauty said on the March 30 episode of The Talk. “It’s just been this wonderful peace that they really love each other and they’re looking out for each other.”