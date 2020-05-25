Mom of the year! Marie Osmond had to come up with a creative way to celebrate her daughter Abigail‘s high school graduation in quarantine. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the “Paper Roses” singer decided to gift her 17-year-old a hilarious pair of toilet paper earrings to celebrate the monumental occasion.

“I said, ‘Honey, I know graduating in the class of 2020 sucks! But I want you to look back at [this] graduation with joy and laughter,'” the “Deep Purple” performer, 60, captioned the post on Sunday, May 24. “Then I gave her these earrings to memorialize it! I smiled and said, ‘Congratulations for graduating in 2020, the year of much-needed toilet paper. May your life be like the toilet paper roll … long and useful.'”

Although Marie had the best of intentions, she said Abigail “wasn’t thrilled,” especially when she jokingly asked the teen to give a commencement speech at home. “I thought about what I would have liked someone [to] say to me that would have helped me through life,” the Talk cohost explained, so she told her young fans about the importance of “setting good habits.” By doing something as simple as “making your bed” in the morning, it can help you have a more positive outlook on life.

“So Class of 2020 (and everyone else!) what I want to share with you today is your habits can make or break you,” Marie said. “But I think the best habit to have is to strive to have a heart filled with love.”

The musician shares Abigail with her second husband, Brian Blosil. The pair are also proud parents to their six other kids — Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, and Michael Bryan, who died in 2010 at age 19. During the pandemic, Marie has been spending extra time with her kids.

“I really love spending quality time with members of my family,” the Grammy-nominated artist previously said on Instagram. “It has been fascinating watching them grow into adults.” She also said quarantining with her loved ones has made her feel an “incredible” amount of joy as a mom.

“For me, as a mother, it has been such a joy to see. Because you wonder, when you leave this earth are your children going to stay close? Are they still going to still connect? And I know they will,” the brunette beauty said on the March 30 episode of The Talk. “It’s just been this wonderful peace that they really love each other and they’re looking out for each other.”