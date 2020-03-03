Is there anything Marie Osmond doesn’t love doing with her kids and grandkids?! The beloved performer opened up about spending her time off with her big brood of children before heading off to church on Sunday, March 1.

“What a blessing this weekend has been,” the 60-year-old beauty gushed via Instagram. “I really love spending quality time with members of my family. It has been fascinating watching them grow into adults.”

Instagram/Marie Osmond

The Talk cohost explained the importance of going to church with her husband, Steve Craig, and their massive family. Since religion is a huge part of Marie’s life, she couldn’t help but marvel at her little ones following in her faithful footsteps.

“Last night they asked me and my husband, ‘What time is church?'” she explained in the caption. “And I have to tell you, our hearts just melted at their diligence in keeping the sabbath day holy. My first thought was, ‘I guess they actually learned what they were taught in their youth👍😂!'”

As the “Paper Roses” songstress — who is the proud mom of kids Stephen, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — praised her kids and grandkids for dedicating their lives to God, she abruptly had to wrap up her post. “Well I have to run, if you can believe it my children and grandchildren are in the car honking for ME!” she hilariously dished. “And to think of all those years they made me late for church … .” LOL!

It seems Marie’s faith in God isn’t the only thing her little grandkids are curious about. The Key is Author revealed the types of questions she gets from her adorable grandchildren when it comes to her hair, makeup and wardrobe both on and off The Talk.

“My grandkids are like, ‘Oh, are you blonde today? Are you wearing that stuff on your head? How do you wrap you hair? Let me see the braid!’ But they’re so curious, especially my granddaughter,” she exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late February.

Marie dished she even inspired her 4-year-old granddaughter Rocket Jade to switch up her hairdo. “Oh, it’s so cute. My little granddaughter Rocket, they went to Disneyland and she asked [her] mommy to color her hair pink,” the Dancing With the Stars alum gushed. “They said, ‘Grandma colors her hair.'”

Marie is such a loving mother and grandmother!