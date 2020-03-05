When Marie Osmond isn’t touring the country or cohosting The Talk, you can usually find her spending time with her kids and grandkids. The “Paper Roses” songstress did just that as she attended her grandson Stephen’s first-ever T-ball game with husband Steve Craig.

“Steve and I went to our grandson’s first T-ball game last night!!” Marie, 60, captioned an adorable photo with her handsome husband and 6-year-old grandchild on Thursday, March 5. “He said, ‘Grandma, it’s baseball, NOT T-ball!'”

Photo Courtesy of Marie Osmond/Instagram

Along with the heartwarming snapshot of Marie and Steve with their little athlete, the Talk star posted a photo of her 36-year-old son, Stephen, with his eldest child. The proud grandma even uploaded a quick clip of the tot up to bat. After hitting the ball off the tee, Stephen can be seen running in the wrong direction to third base. LOL!

Marie’s fans cheered on her super cute grandchild in the comments section of her post. “He’s adorable! I miss those days!” one fan wrote, while another user echoed, “How precious is he!!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Love watching the little ones play ball.”

We bet the Donny & Marie star — who is the proud mom of Stephen, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew, 20, Abigail, 17, and late son Michael — couldn’t have been more excited to tag along for her grandson’s sporting event considering she’s wrapped around her family’s fingers.

Marie even previously opened up to Closer Weekly about the favorite activities she likes doing with her grandkids. However, she dished she can’t pick just one because doing “anything” with them makes her day special no matter what.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she exclusively shared with Closer in October 2019. “Whatever it is.”

As she recalled some of her favorite memories, Marie said she couldn’t believe how quickly her grandkids are growing up. “Three of them went to school this year,” she explained. “My [two younger grandkids] went to kindergarten and just to see them start to love life and achieve … and they’re just so precious. I love them so much.”