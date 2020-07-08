Sharon Osbourne‘s net worth is so impressive! Throughout the years of her iconic Hollywood career, the beloved Talk cohost has earned more than $220 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This includes the loads of money she shares with her longtime husband Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon first got her start in showbiz in the early 1970s when she went to work for her late father, Don Arden, who was an English music manager, agent and businessman. According to Biography, Sharon took on the role of a receptionist and quickly moved up in the business when she started working in promotions.

In 1976, Sharon crossed paths with Ozzy when Don began managing his former heavy metal group, Black Sabbath. However, the TV personality’s father ended up firing the “Crazy Train” crooner by 1979. At the time, Sharon moved to L.A. and began managing Ozzy on her own after she took him on as a client to launch his solo career.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Throughout the next few decades, Sharon helped create the Grammy winner’s massively successful music career. Aside from taking a direct role in managing Ozzy’s band as they released albums Blizzard of Ozz in 1980, Diary of a Madman in 1981 and tons more, Sharon was instrumental in much of his fame and fortune. To this day, Ozzy has produced over 10 albums under the management of his wife.

After finding success as her hubby’s manager, Sharon created her own management company called Sharon Osbourne Management. Besides spearheading Ozzy’s career, as well as their three kids, Aimee Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, the X Factor star also managed bands including The Smashing Pumpkins, Queen and Motorhead.

Sharon’s net worth is also thanks to her plethora of TV gigs. In 2002, the world was introduced to her famous family when she landed a deal with MTV to star on The Osbournes. Sharon and Ozzy appeared with their two younger children, Kelly and Jack, throughout the show’s four seasons from 2002 to 2005.

Following The Osbournes, Sharon furthered her TV career when she began hosting her own daytime talk show, The Sharon Osbourne Show, which lasted from 2003 to 2004. She also appeared as a judge on the British talent show The X Factor from 2004 to 2007, as well as a judge on America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2012.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Most notably, Sharon made her debut as a cohost of The Talk in 2010. Years after she began hosting the hit CBS talk show alongside former stars Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen and Aisha Tyler, she returned to The X Factor in 2013 and remained there until 2016. Sharon now focuses a ton of time on her The Talk gig.

There’s no denying the doting mom has had an impressive run in Hollywood. Although it takes a ton of guts and determination to make it this far, Sharon once revealed the most difficult part of paving a path in showbiz.

“I’ve said it many times, but being the daughter of [longtime manager Don Arden] and being the wife of [Ozzy], has been the biggest challenge,” she once shared. “People love to put you in a box: ‘You’re here because of your dad; you’re here because of your husband.’ They love to do that.”

Sharon’s net worth proves she’s talented in her own right!