Craig Melvin’s home is absolutely stunning, and his Instagram photos are proof of that! The Today host shares his gorgeous house on the East Coast with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, and their two kids, Delano and Sybil.

Where Does Craig Melvin Live?

Craig and Lindsay purchased their Connecticut home in August 2015 for around $2.4 million, Closer confirmed at the time. The three-story house boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

“This is where we have all of our laughs, all of our meals, all the mayhem, all the madness,” Craig told People in October 2018 of their cozy abode.

Perhaps one of the most impressive features of the 7,200-square-foot home is the massive living room with an open floor plan. Their huge gray couch, matching carpet and contemporary light fixture help bring the room to life.

As for the soft color scheme throughout their home, Craig revealed that the color palette was inspired by his wife. “Everything above ground feels like her: bright, beachy, colorful, smart, attractive,” he said.

And if one incredible entertainment space isn’t enough, the family of four loves going downstairs to their basement. Not only is there a wine cellar and home gym down there, but the decor was inspired by a hotel that the talk show host once visited. It doesn’t get any more relaxing than that!

“The plan all along was to create a living environment where we didn’t have to leave … so I can be a bit of a recluse,” the dad of two said. “There’s a bar and a wine room for obvious reasons, and [we] put a gym down there so I didn’t have an excuse to not work out.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

Equally as important as the living rooms and seating areas was renovating the perfect kitchen. The massive kitchen island is perfect for prepping delicious meals.

“At first I wasn’t crazy about the [island countertop] even though it was beautiful. I had my mind set on granite or white marble, but it’s become one of my favorite areas,” Lindsay admitted. “He’s a great cook. He will do the main course and I will make a side. OK, I open the wine. Or I’ll buy dessert.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

Craig Melvin and Lindsay Czarniak Introduced a New Family Member Into Their Home

It’s a good thing Craig and Lindsay’s home has a ton of space! The couple, who got married in 2011, expanded their family in January 2024 with the addition of their new puppy, Myles.

“It has been a magical few days,” Craig told Today viewers that month after bringing Myles home. “He’s the great unifier.”

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

Lindsay’s Instagram account is full of pictures of their new furry friend in all of the rooms in their home. “Myles has been great,” she gushed in a video. “We’re fully in love.”