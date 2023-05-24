Chef’s kiss! Today host Craig Melvin is often joined in the kitchen by his adorable family. The newscaster and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, have raised their two children, Delano and Sybil, in their gorgeous Connecticut home.

Viewers of the talk show know how much Craig loves to cook. He’s shared so many sweet videos of his kids helping him create delicious dishes and bake sugary treats. Luckily for the journalist, he has a gorgeous kitchen in his house that is decked out in the latest appliances and has plenty of counter space for food prep.

The couple purchased the estate in August 2015 for $2,437,500. In addition to the five bedrooms and incredibly spacious living room, the kitchen and dining area is another one of the highlights of the house. The South Carolina native has always emphasized the importance of spending time at home with his little ones as much as possible.

“I try to be there for all of them because my dad was rarely there, and I also know that’s when most of the memories are made,” Craig told KCRW in June 2021. “It’s not at the big events and sent on those big family vacations. It’s in those small quiet moments where you’re on your way to soccer practice or you’re coming back from karate, and you have that funny conversation.”

In December 2022, Delano and Sybil helped their dad bake Christmas cookies in a cute video shared on the Today Instagram account. While his daughter accidentally cracked an egg on the counter, the dad of two hilariously brushed it off and carried on with the cooking demonstration.

“So, this does actually kind of remind me of what it was like making cookies at home when I was a little boy because it was just as much of a disaster as this is,” Craig said with a smile. “However, when the cookies were done, they magically were edible and tasty.”

The TV personality also gets very hands-on during cooking segments on Today. Alongside cohosts Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker, the family man always tries to impress guests of the series who hold cooking demonstrations. It’s clear that he likes to take the culinary skills he has learned from segments on the show and use them in the kitchen at home.

Scroll below to see photos of Craig and Lindsay’s kitchen.