True love! Today anchor Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, have been married for over 10 years, and their cutest photos prove they are an absolutely gorgeous couple.

The pair first met and fell in love while working at WRC in Washington D.C. back in 2008. Before they met, Lindsay, who was becoming a rising star as a sports anchor, was in Beijing, China, covering the 2008 Summer Olympics. When she returned back to work in the states, she introduced herself to Craig during a commercial break.

The two casually hung out for a couple of months, but Craig quickly realized he wanted to get to know Lindsay on a romantic level and asked her out for a drink. Luckily, the feeling was mutual.

“That night when we met, there was something that clicked. And it wasn’t necessarily that I knew, ‘I have to be with this guy.’ But it was like, ‘I don’t want to be with anyone else that I’d hung out with,’” Lindsay said of her now-husband during an October 2011 interview with The Washington Post. “It felt like being with the person that really gets you and that you’ve known for a really, really long time.”

Craig and Lindsay got engaged in 2011, and they got married in October of that year. Both of their careers continued to skyrocket. While Craig has been a staple on the third hour of Today, Lindsay became a Fox Sports anchor in 2019, hosting NASCAR coverage and taking on the role of a sideline reporter at NFL games. In 2021, she started a podcast called “The Artist and The Athlete,” where she sits down with athletes and musicians to discuss how their professions intersect and what it is like performing on big stages.

In addition to their booming professional life, Craig and Lindsay welcomed two children together. Their son, Delano Melvin, was born in March 2014 followed by their adorable daughter, Sybil, whom they welcomed in November 2016.

Craig and Lindsay are definitely a team when it comes to raising their kids, and the South Carolina native once reflected on being home with their kids during paternity leave.

“I was able to be there for the earliest of memories and learn how to change diapers, burp and feed, but was also able to tag out my wife who, despite superhuman powers, still likes the occasional nap or shower,” he reflected about Delano’s birth in a blog post for People.

However, things were a little “different” when Sybil was born. Instead of putting all of his attention on his adorable daughter, the journalist spent “a lot of [his] time making sure [their] son [knew] there was enough love in [the] house for two children.”

Keep scrolling to see Craig and Lindsay’s cutest photos together!