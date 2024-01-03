Craig Melvin started off 2024 with the sweetest announcement! The Today host and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, revealed that they decided to expand their family with the addition of a furry friend on Tuesday, January 2.

“Meet the newest member of the Melvin family — Myles!” Craig, 44, captioned a photo featuring Lindsay, 46, and their kids, Delano and Sybil, as they gathered around their new puppy.

Lindsay shared a video of her kiddos meeting Myles for the first time, holding him, playing with him and snuggling up with him. “Special day in our house today,” she said in a heartwarming montage posted on her Instagram page. “Time to go get a puppy.”

The Melvin family posed for photos with the pup before tying a green bandana around his neck. The mom of two also captured a tender moment of Myles sleeping in Delano’s lap in the car, along with Myles’ first few moments after arriving at the the Melvin household in Connecticut.

In another clip, Craig was seen pulling Myles, an Irish doodle, in a wagon down the street during a walk with Delano, 9, and Sybil, 7. The comments section of the video was flooded with love for the family of four and their new canine companion.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

The broadcaster’s Today costars were equally as excited to hear all about his journey of bringinig home his new family pet, including Al Roker.

“By golly, I was so thrilled when I got a text from Mr. Melvin, sending me a picture. New member of the Melvin house!” Al, 69, said during a Today segment on January 2.

Craig went on to explain that he and his family picked Myles up on December 30 in Virginia.

“It’s been a magical few days. He’s the great unifier,” Craig said of adjusting to having a dog. “You know, you have kids; a lot of times it’s [fighting].”

The Pops author also confessed that it’s not just his children who are enamored by Myles.

“I’ve had to tell them and my wife, I mean, Lindsay is just as bad as the kids,” Craig explained during the broadcast. “I’m like, ‘Guys, you got to give Myles some space. Let him walk around.’”

Craig’s costar Sheinelle Jones said, “I feel like I’m going to see you with Myles a lot,” to which Al replied, “That’s going to be his alpha.”