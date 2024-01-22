Stars Who Announced Pregnancies or Gave Birth in 2024: Celebs Who Expanded Their Families This Year

Just when we thought 2023 was the year of the Hollywood baby boom, 2024 kicked off with several exciting pregnancy and birth announcements from some of your favorite stars.

Drew Scott announced that he and his wife, Linda Phan, were expecting their second child together, marking just one of the couple’s expanding their family.

Scroll below to see the stars who announced pregnancies or gave birth in 2024 so far.