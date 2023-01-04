Celebrities Who Announced Pregnancies and Gave Birth in 2023: See Who Expanded Their Families

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are ready to expand their families in 2023! Many celebrities have gone all out with their pregnancy announcements in the past, and others have opted to keep their news private for a little while before revealing that they had given birth to new babies.

So many adorable babies were born in 2022 into big Hollywood families. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, welcomed their second child, Sullivan, via surrogate, last November. Mandy Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their second child, Oscar just a few days before Halloween.

The new year kicked off with an incredibly exciting pregnancy announcement from Ruby Stewart, daughter of Rod Stewart and his ex-girlfriend ​​Kelly Emberg. She shared the news on her Instagram account, posting a picture of her sonogram and a sweet caption.

“Out of all of the things that happened in 2022 you were by far the most beautiful…” the musician wrote. “We can’t wait to meet you.”

“So happy for the two of you,” Rod commented on the post among several sweet messages from other members of their blended family. The “Sailing” singer helped his daughter and her partner, Jake Kalick, announce the news they were expecting their first child to the rest of the family. “It’s a boy,” Rod exclaimed after opening an envelope revealing the baby’s gender in a video posted on Ruby’s page.

Rod became a grandfather for the first time in 2011 when his daughter Kimberly Stewart welcomed her first child, daughter Delilah, with actor Benicio Del Toro.

“I’m a grandfather now,” he shared in a statement shortly after Delilah’s birth. “I’ve been going around blabbing that out for hours now.”

The rocker has been spotted out for rare appearances with his granddaughter over the years. Rod is also a dad to kids Sarah, Sean, Renée, Liam, Alastair and Aiden and loves spending time with his blended family and his wife, Penny Lancaster. “Can’t wait to meet him,” Penny gushed in the comments section on Ruby’s Instagram photo. The Stewarts weren’t the only family who announced their baby news at the start of 2023.

Actress Lauren Collins showed off her baby bump in a January 2 selfie shared on Instagram. “New Year, New Look, New Baby. Coming Spring ‘23!!!” she captioned the photo. The Degrassi alum and her husband, Jonathan Malen, are also parents to their son, Charlie, who arrived in March 2020.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who announced pregnancies and expanded their families in 2023.