Baby on board! Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are expecting their second child together! The Property Brothers star announced the news in an adorable Instagram post on January 21.

“Round 2. I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company,” Drew, 45, captioned a photo of Linda, 38, showing off her baby bump.

Several of Drew’s HGTV colleagues took to the comments section to send their love and congratulatory messages amid news of Linda’s pregnancy.

“What!?! Congrats y’all!!” Home Town’s Ben Napier commented on the post, while Fixer to Fabulous’ Jenny Marrs wrote, “This is precious! Congratulations!!”

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first child together, son Parker James Scott, in May 2022. Their path to becoming parents began with a two-year fertility journey.

“When we first started down this path, we quickly felt sooooo appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there,” the duo wrote on Instagram in December 2021.

Luckily, they had the support of those around them to get them through the difficult point in their lives.

“When it comes to IVF, I wish someone told me that there’s such a supportive community,” Linda told Reveal in March 2022. “That was a thing I leaned into the most and I appreciate the most.”

Once Parker, now 20 months, was born, both Drew and Linda gushed about how much the little one changed their lives.

“I’m still in awe and in disbelief,” the doting mom said during an episode of “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott” in June 2022. “I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum echoed the same feeling of joy when talking about his son.

“We’re still catching up on sleep whenever we can, but every moment we spend with Parker is the best moment of our lives,” he said. “We’re tired, happy parents.”

The pair put a lot of love and care into creating the perfect nature-themed nursery for Parker.

“We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure, and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us,” Drew explained. “We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have.”