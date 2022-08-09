HGTV star Drew Scott is known for his vibrant personality and comedy during his hit shows with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott. Since tackling fatherhood with his wife, Linda Phan, the television personality has had no shortage of funny moments. He shared some hilarious glimpses into his life as a parent after the arrival of son Parker James in May 2022.

Drew and Linda were candid with fans about their desire to start a family after their 2018 wedding. After experiencing fertility issues, they decided to embark on an IVF journey. The longtime couple was elated when they found out they were expecting their first child together in 2021.

The pair announced the arrival of their little one in a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott.” Parker had been born one month prior, and the new parents were soaking up every little moment they could with their precious bundle of joy before sharing him with the world.

​​“Other than pooped, I feel great,” the proud mom said during the episode about welcoming her son. “Very happy that he’s finally here. I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

Along their journey to parenthood, the lovebirds showed fans a sneak peek of Parker’s nursery and how they were able to transform the space. They documented the process of removing the old wallpaper and revamping the room with new jungle-themed decor. As expected, Drew’s design vision was perfectly executed, giving his son a whimsical space to grow up in.

While there have been so many incredible milestones with their infant already, the couple have not shied away from showing some of their parenting mishaps and funny moments. But the doting dad would not trade it for the world.

“I have this deep love for Linda but then, all of a sudden, that’s the shallow pool. I’m not saying shallow with Linda, I love Linda, but there’s a whole other depth to Linda and my love together with Parker,” the Brother vs. Brother star told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “It’s amazing just seeing his face when he looks at you, like, once he started focusing in and he locks eyes with you — oh, your heart melts. It’s amazing.”

Keep scrolling to see Drew and Linda’s funniest parenting moments so far.