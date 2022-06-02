Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are proud parents! The couple welcomed their first child together, son Parker James, on May 12, 2022. They announced the arrival of their little one in the sweetest way on their podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott,” on June 1, 2022.

“I’m still in awe and in disbelief,” Linda shared on the episode. “I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

Courtesy of Drew Scott/Instagram

After 44 hours of labor, Parker arrived on a day that already had a very sentimental meaning for the HGTV couple.

“Parker decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary. He’s stealing the show. It’s no longer about you and me on our anniversary,” the Brother vs. Brother star revealed.

The happy couple first announced their pregnancy in December 2021 during an episode of their podcast. They shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Instagram soon after.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone is filled with unique challenges along the way,” the pair captioned the post. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.”

The HGTV personality and the entrepreneur previously opened up about experiencing fertility issues for two years before they were able to conceive through IVF.

“It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here,” they wrote on their blog in March 2022 about their pregnancy journey. “It felt like a time warp, every month like Groundhog Day, but you keep going through the motions — the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests, the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best. And then, bam!”

Drew and Linda weren’t the only ones excitedly preparing for the arrival of their little one during that time. His twin brother, Jonathan Scott, donned a T-shirt that said, “This is what a cool uncle looks like,” in a December 2021 Instagram post.

“I’m not going to lie, I have full-on plans to be the coolest uncle that’s ever existed,” the construction contractor told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022.

In the same interview, Drew revealed that seeing his child come into the world would be a very emotional experience.

​​“I can tell you this much, the moment our baby comes into this world, I will be crying like a mess,” he shared. “I’ll be a total mess. I already know it.”