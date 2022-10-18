Drew Scott Designed the Most Whimsical Nursery for His Son! See Photos of Parker’s Room

After years as a realtor with a booming television career, Drew Scott put his home improvement skills to the test when designing the nursery for his first child. The Property Brothers star and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their son, Parker James, in May 2022. The pair renovated the cutest room for their baby boy and revealed the final product on social media.



Prior to becoming parents, the TV personalities opened up about their two-year fertility journey after getting married in 2018. They were elated to announce they were expecting their first child together in December 2021.

“It’s still kind of blurry, how we got from there to here,” Drew and Linda wrote on their blog in March 2022 prior to welcoming Parker. “It felt like a time warp, every month like Groundhog Day, but you keep going through the motions — the doctor appointments, the medications, the tests, the blood work, the pep talks — hoping for the best. And then, bam!”

In the months leading up to Parker’s arrival, the duo began decorating their dream nursery for their son. They went with a nature theme for the space, which formerly served as Linda’s craft room. With their home renovation expertise, the pair created a perfect environment for their baby boy that is cohesive with the rest of the rooms in their Tudor-style estate in Los Angeles.

“We wanted to create a place filled with whimsy, adventure and love, and the theme of nature kept coming to us,” Drew said in an October 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “We want to instill in Parker the passion for the natural world that we have.”



Their precious bundle of joy was born on the same date as their wedding anniversary. Drew and Linda announced his arrival one month later during an episode of their podcast, “At Home With Linda and Drew.”

“I’m still in awe and in disbelief,” the doting mom said during the episode. “I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

Parker made his Instagram debut in June 2022. Since then, the happy couple has continued to snap adorable photos of their little one in his nursery.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Drew and Linda’s son’s nursery.