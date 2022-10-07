HGTV viewers love seeing the Property Brothers work their magic! It comes as no surprise that Drew Scott and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, live in gorgeous homes of their own. Their older brother, J.D. Scott, who has appeared on several of their home design shows in the past, turned to his brothers to give his house a makeover.

J.D.’s three-bedroom, one-bathroom bachelor pad in Las Vegas was transformed by his little brothers during a 2019 episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home. The twins did an awesome job of incorporating modern design elements into the cozy space.

Now, the All-American Amusement Parks host lives in the stunning abode with his wife, Annalee Belle. Like Drew and Jonathan, J.D. has shared glimpses into his home with his fans on social media.

“That was incredibly emotional for us,” Drew told The Canadian Press in June 2019 about giving J.D.’s home a makeover. “[J.D.] is a busy guy and he’s never really been able to fully commit to transforming his space, and it’s also felt like a bachelor pad for many years. Now he’s engaged and he and his soon-to-be wife are going to be living in the house and we wanted to make sure it had a bit of both of their personalities in it.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum had to make some changes to his own Los Angeles home in the summer of 2022. Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, welcomed their first child together, son Parker James, in May 2022. The pair revealed some of the decor in Parker’s nursery on their Instagram accounts.

The couple, who wed in May 2018, covered the walls of the nursery with gray and white floral wallpaper. They filled the room with precious stuffed animals and cozy places to sit with their little one. Of course, the TV star’s two brothers were incredibly excited to become uncles to Drew’s little bundle of joy.

Jonathan shared that he had some big plans to create a playroom in his home that he purchased with his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel. The New Girl alum is a mom to kids Charlie and Elsie, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“There’s an area of that home which I’ve sort of set up as the ultimate entertaining area for the kids,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 ahead of his nephew’s arrival.

Keep scrolling to see into the homes of the ‘Property Brothers’ stars.