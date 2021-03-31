Considering Drew Scott is the ultimate pro when it comes to buying and renovating houses, it’s no surprise the Property Brothers star lives in a beautiful home of his own. Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, reside in an elegant mansion just miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

The HGTV star and his longtime love purchased the Tudor-style residence for $2.3 million months before they tied the knot in May 2018, according to reports. The 4,409-square-foot pad was anything but turn-key, however, as the two bought a major fixer-upper with plans to bring it to life.

Drew and Linda — an actress, realtor and entrepreneur — did just that, completely gutting the place from top to bottom. The lovebirds documented the renovation on their series Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. The show, which featured help from Drew’s brother, Jonathan Scott, followed along as the duo turned their property into the home of their dreams.

Since renovations concluded in 2018, Drew and Linda have been happier than ever in their beautiful abode. The gated dwelling boasts five bedrooms and four baths and sits on a quarter acre of land, Velvet Ropes reported. The outlet also states the residence was built in 1921.

In addition to the multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, the couple’s living space is fitted with a luxurious kitchen, a swanking family room, a sophisticated dining room and an office. Several other rooms include the office, a craft area, a well-equipped laundry room and much more.

The outdoor space is just as captivating as the interior. In the backyard, Drew and Linda built a gorgeous dining terrace, which includes tile flooring, a glass wall, a stainless-steel grill and a black table large enough to fit all their family and friends when hosting barbecues over the summer.

As you’re sitting on the terrace, you have the best view of the pair’s outdoor entertainment area. Aside from having a lavish rectangular pool to keep the two cool during the hot California days, but they have a lounge area fitted with a fireplace and sofas. The space, of course, is surrounded by lush landscaping.

Now that Drew and Linda are all settled in their stunning mansion, it seems like the perfect moment to start a family. For some time now, the TV personality has talked about how excited he is to become a dad.

“We’re thinking three or four kids, so I want to just have triplets! Get it out of the way,” Drew exclusively quipped to Closer Weekly in July 2018. “Linda even said, ‘How about two sets of twins? That’d be great!’ and I was, like, ‘You say that now, but let’s wait until that first set to see how you feel!'”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Drew and Linda’s L.A. home!