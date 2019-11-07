Ever since Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott became HGTV stars in 2011, fans can’t seem to get enough of the Property Brothers duo. Loved for their bubbly personalities, vivacious humor, striking good looks and, of course, their incredible talents when it comes to fixing and selling houses, the handsome twin brothers have garnered quite the net worth.

Even though their best known for their hit reality TV series, the 41-year-old twins have built quite the empire over the last few years. Perhaps their booming businesses are to thank for their whopping $200 million combined net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drew and Jonathan each have about $100 million to their name. Wow!

Although that seems like a massive amount for two HGTV hosts, Jonathan and Drew’s talents go far beyond the TV screen. Besides the fact that the Property Brothers show was turned into a slew of spin-offs, including Brother vs. Brother, Property Brothers at Home, Buying and Selling as well as numerous others, the siblings have dabbled in other areas of the spotlight.

Drew and Jonathan’s hefty bank accounts could be thanks to their many business ventures. In 2016, the pair released their first-ever book, Dream Home, before their memoir, titled It Takes Two: Our Story, came out the following year in 2017. They also authored two children’s books, Builder Brothers: Big Plans and Building Brothers: Better Together in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Not only that, but the two cuties embarked on their first book tour this fall. Jonathan and Drew traveled across the country to 13 different cities to meet fans and chat about their lives. They even recently launched an exclusive collection called Scott Living with Kohl’s. Last October, it was also announced that the brothers were working on a comedy series inspired by their lives on Fox, titled It Takes Two. So cool!

Prior to breaking out in the home renovation business, both Jonathan and Drew pursued careers in TV. In fact, they each appeared on Canadian TV show Breaker High. Drew also had a role on Smallville while Jonathan was on The X-Files.

It seems like the siblings were meant for showbiz considering Jonathan — who is currently dating Zooey Deschanel — often performs in Las Vegas as an award-winning illusionist, while Drew — who married Linda Phan last year — directs and produces film in whatever spare time he has. They also own a production company, Dividian Production Group, with their older brother, J.D. Scott. Drew and Jonathan even made their debut as a musical side group called The Scott Brothers in 2015.

We can’t even imagine all the incredible ideas Jonathan and Drew will come up with in the future!