HGTV design duo Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott lent their incredible design expertise to their big brother J.D. Scott’s house. The twins renovated J.D. and his now-wife Annalee Belle’s Las Vegas home in 2019 during an episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home. The entire process was a long time coming and brought tears to J.D.’s eyes after he saw the final result.

When J.D. initially purchased the three-bedroom, one-bathroom bachelor pad, he was met with some criticism from his little brothers. “They made fun of various home projects that took me a while to finish, but I wasn’t using a full crew like some people I know,” the former celebrity impersonator told HGTV in October 2019.

Annalee moved in with J.D. in 2015, but their busy schedules made it difficult to plan a home renovation. Drew described the model’s aesthetic as “rainbow bubble gum” while his brother is into darker colors. Drew and Jonathan were really able to capture the couple’s style preferences perfectly with the colorful and funky decor.

“I’m starting to tear up,” J.D. said during the episode when his new home was revealed. “It doesn’t seem like the same place. It seems like we wandered into someone else’s house.”

One huge change that was made to the space was adding a brand new blue velvet couch to replace the one that J.D. had for more than 20 years. All of the walls were painted with dark tones which make all of the art pieces pop. J.D. was never really into florals, but could not help but fall in love with all of the floral accents that his brothers added to the space.

“That was incredibly emotional for us,” Drew told The Canadian Press in June 2019. “(J.D.) is a busy guy and he’s never really been able to fully commit to transforming his space, and it’s also felt like a bachelor pad for many years. Now he’s engaged and he and his soon-to-be wife are going to be living in the house and we wanted to make sure it had a bit of both of their personalities in it.”

J.D., who has appeared on several of Drew and Jonathan’s HGTV shows, absolutely loved the beautiful navy tiles in the bathroom and the patterned throw rugs throughout the house. The home renovation episode aired on television just after J.D. revealed to his Instagram followers that he was suffering from a mystery illness. In July 2019, he updated fans and shared that he was being treated for a gastrointestinal infection. He was able to relax in his cozy home as he recovered from his illness.

Keep scrolling to take a tour of J.D. and Annalee’s gorgeous Las Vegas home.