For Property Brothers star Drew Scott, meeting his wife, Linda Phan, was one of the best moments of his life. The HGTV star fell in love with the Canadian beauty during a chance encounter at Toronto Fashion week in 2010. They got married in 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child together in December 2021.

During their first meeting, Linda was dressed as the “fashion police.” Drew decided to approach her backstage while she was chatting with her sister.

“She was wearing a big cop badge and giving out tickets for ‘bad’ fashion,” the Dancing with the Stars alum told People in December 2016. After seeing her he thought, “Oh, she’s attractive and she had a great personality.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

For their first date, the pair went out for sushi, hot chocolate and ended the night at a karaoke bar. Once they made things official, Linda went on to work for Drew and his brother Jonathan Scott’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. She also developed a passion for crafting and DIY projects.

“She’s great. That’s why she’s the creative director with our company,” Drew said in an April 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She has an architectural design background as well, and she has brilliant ideas and has great aesthetic and she’s really our property sister, we can say.”

Linda moved into the Brother vs. Brother star’s Las Vegas home in 2012. Though the couple were also living with Jonathan at the time, she did not find it to be strange. Instead, it brought them all closer and really helped their working relationship.

“People were always like, ‘Isn’t that weird?’ But there’s an ease to it,” the social media maven told People in May 2017. “You wake up and you go to work. It’s nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with.”

Drew proposed at Piano Piano restaurant in Toronto in 2017. Linda’s three older sisters helped pick out her two stunning wedding dresses in preparation for the nuptials. When it came to choosing a destination for the wedding, the former barista told People that the “requirements” were somewhere that they could “chow down on pizza, pasta and gelato.” The couple said, “I do” in a May 2018 wedding in Italy.

The pair also celebrated another huge milestone, buying a house together and documenting their home renovations on Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House. They decided that their Los Angeles home was the perfect nest to start their family. After undergoing fertility treatments, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in a December 2021 Instagram post.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone is filled with unique challenges along the way,” the pair wrote alongside a photo of Linda’s baby bump. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.”