HGTV star J.D. Scott rose to fame after appearing on his younger brothers’ Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s show Property Brothers at Home. Not only did he earn the love of fans onscreen, but he also found love offscreen with his wife, Annalee Belle. The couple were married in a Halloween wedding in October 2019.

The wedding was a non-traditional 1940s movie theater theme, where guests were encouraged to dress up in costumes. J.D. was carried into the ceremony on a throne by his groomsmen who dressed up in costumes inspired by Mortal Combat. Annalee looked stunning during her grand entrance to the Las Vegas affair.

“It was during the ceremony as I was coming up on the horse,” Annalee told People in November 2019 about seeing J.D. on their wedding day. “I just see J.D. shining like a disco ball, and then all these amazing costumes. It was just really touching that it was such a beautiful setup and everyone looked great.”

J.D., who became the behind-the-scenes host of Brother vs. Brother in 2013, credits Annalee for helping him get through one of the most difficult times in his life. In a July 2019 Instagram video, the eldest Scott brother got candid with fans about suffering from a mysterious illness for more than a year. He praised his wife for always prioritizing his health and taking care of him in a follow-up Instagram post that same month.

“I see that you are carrying the weight of us both and for that, you are my hero. I love you,” the former celebrity impersonator wrote.

While recovering from his illness, which was later diagnosed as a gastrointestinal infection and mercury poisoning, J.D. and Annalee both got to appear on the twins’ show Property Brothers: Forever Home. Drew and Jonathan renovated J.D.’s Las Vegas bachelor pad to create a family home for the couple to live in together before their wedding. Everyone got teary-eyed during the big reveal after a difficult year.

“That was incredibly emotional for us,” Drew told The Canadian Press in June 2019. “(J.D.) is a busy guy and he’s never really been able to fully commit to transforming his space, and it’s also felt like a bachelor pad for many years. Now he’s engaged and he and his soon-to-be wife are going to be living in the house and we wanted to make sure it had a bit of both of their personalities in it.”

Keep scrolling to see J.D. and Annalee’s cutest quotes about their marriage.