Jonathan Scott Is Confident He Found The One! See His Cutest Photos With Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel

Happiness radiates through every picture Jonathan Scott posts with his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel! The pair went Instagram official with their romance in October 2019. They have been gushing over each other and sharing cute pictures together on social media ever since.

The lovebirds met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019. They hit it off instantly and the Property Brothers alum knew there was something special about Zooey. Jonathan decided to woo the Elf actress. He sent her a video of him singing a few days after going on a trip to the Rocky Mountains.

“The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me,” he told Bustle in June 2022. “She was like, ‘Oh, this guy likes me.’ And we’ve literally talked every single day since. It’s been the best three years of my life.”

The pair decided to live together amid the COVID-19 pandemic and were buzzing about spending so much time with each other.

“Let me tell you, I’ve been quarantined with the perfect person,” Jonathan told People in April 2020. “Not only is Zooey an amazing cook, but she’s a musician, so our house is constantly filled with music.”

Jonathan went on to say that he was “blown away” by the “wonderful” experience of spending time with his leading lady. It wasn’t long before they decided to take the next step in their relationship and look for their dream house.

In June 2020, the HGTV star and the New Girl alum purchased a five-bedroom home together in Los Angeles. They felt it was the perfect place to raise Zooey’s two children, Elsie and Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Prior to her marriage to Jacob, Zooey was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Jonathan was also married once before to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.

After purchasing the home, the couple tackled renovating the space together. Two years later, they unveiled the finished product in a June 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” Zooey said. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

Keep scrolling to see the cutest photos of Jonathan and Zooey.