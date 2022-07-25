Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened his heart and found love with Zooey Deschanel! The pair first met in 2019 and started dating shortly after. Keep scrolling to find out more about their relationship and whether they are still together.

How Did Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Meet?

In August 2019, Jonathan and Zooey both filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke. His twin brother, Drew Scott, and her sister, Emily Deschanel, also took part in the episode. Sparks flew between them, and they became friends while filming.

The Elf actress announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik one month later. The couple got married in 2015. Before her marriage to Jacob, Zooey was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Jonathan was also married once before meeting the New Girl alum. He and Kelsy Ully walked down the aisle in 2007 and were officially divorced in 2013.

The HGTV personality and the songwriter made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019. In May 2020, the couple purchased a house together. They celebrated their two-year dating anniversary in August 2021 with sweet Instagram tributes.

“I knew two years ago that you were going change my life,” Jonathan commented on a photo that Zooey posted of the pair.

Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Still Together?

Jonathan and Zooey’s romance is stronger than ever! The lovebirds are still together and unveiled the renovations done on their house in a June 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. The duo knew the five-bedroom Los Angeles property was special from the moment they saw it.

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” she said. “It was a beautiful home with a lot of history,” Jonathan added.

Do Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Have Any Children?

Jonathan and Zooey have not welcomed any children together. However, she is a mom to two children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf, from her marriage to Jacob. Jonathan has settled into the role of raising their blended family. In fact, much of the inspiration behind their home renovation was to create the perfect space to watch the kids grow up.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over and then their kids will take it over,” he revealed in an April 2022 interview with Today. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

In June 2022, the Golden Globe nominee celebrated both Jonathan and Jacob on Father’s Day with a heartfelt Instagram post. In the picture, they posed side by side with the kids sitting on their shoulders.

“So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives,” she captioned the photo.