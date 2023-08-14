Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are engaged! The couple announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday, August 14.

“Forever starts now,” Zooey, 43, captioned a picture with her fiancé. The singer showed off her gorgeous diamond ring with a pink hue as she flashed her smile to the camera.

The couple first began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke. They both felt an instant spark that needed to be explored.

“I thought I was playing it cool, but the producer said I was flirting so hard that they had to cut a bunch of it out,” Jonathan, 45, previously revealed of their first interaction.

In the years since they first began dating, Jonathan has opened up multiple times about how he has become the best bonus dad to Zooey’s kids, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf. The New Girl alum shares her two children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

“The kids’ dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well,” Jonathan gushed. “I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It’s really sweet.”

Zooey married Jacob in 2015 and the former pair were officially divorced in 2020. Prior to that, the Elf actress was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Jonathan was also married once before to Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2013.

Jonathan recently became an uncle to twin brother Drew Scott’s adorable son, Parker, whom he shares with wife Linda Phan. The little one was born in May 2022.

“Family’s very important for us and we’ve got two kids,” Jonathan shared about his blended family with Zooey. “They come over all the time with the nephews, the nieces and everyone’s friends — they all play together. I can just imagine as Parker gets older, it’s going to be one big happy family.”

In December 2021, Jonathan and Zooey announced that they purchased a home together in Los Angeles. They set out on an ambitious renovation journey to make sure it was the perfect place to raise the kids.

“We have each other, and we have time — the rest of our lives together in this house,” Jonathan shared. “Our house. Our dream home, where we’ll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we’ll play host to friends and family.”

The lovebirds unveiled the final renovations in ​​June 2022 in an issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” Zooey said. “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”