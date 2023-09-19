HGTV Stars' Houses Photos: Pictures of Their Homes

These HGTV Stars Design Homes for a Living! Take a Look Inside Each of Their Own Humble Abodes

When watching HGTV, there’s one thing the stars on the network have in common — they all live in gorgeous homes. Considering they design houses for a living, we would hope their dwellings would look as equally pristine and perfect as the ones they renovate on TV, and they do! From Christina Hall‘s mansion to power couple Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines‘ charming farmhouse filled with shiplap, we wish we could live in all their humble abodes.

Scroll below to take a glimpse inside all the homes of your favorite HGTV stars!