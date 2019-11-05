Now that Drew Scott is married to the love of his life, Linda Phan, he can’t help but think about starting a family. In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, Drew said he’s not necessarily in a hurry to have kids but, if he does welcome some, then he would like to have a big family!

“We’re not in a screaming rush. Maybe 13,” the 41-year-old realtor joked. “Two of her sisters have boys and girls so we have lots of nieces and nephews — good practice. One day soon, hopefully.”

Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott, isn’t racing against the clock either. Instead of looking for the perfect person to have children with, he’s just taking it one day at a time. “I think I’ll be a great dad. My hope is that I would find somebody [to coparent] and if I didn’t, that wouldn’t hold me back,” the 41-year-old contractor — who is currently dating Zooey Deschanel — said.

However, this isn’t the first time the Property Brothers have opened up about having kids of their own. Drew previously told Closer Weekly that he and Linda have been thinking a lot about expanding their family.

“We’re thinking three or four kids, so I want to just have triplets! Get it out of the way,” he said at CTAM’s TCA Summer Press Day for HGTV in July 2018. “Linda even said, ‘How about two sets of twins? That’d be great!’ and I was, like, ‘You say that now, but let’s wait until that first set to see how you feel!’”

We can’t wait for this couple to become parents. After all, Drew already predicted his whole entire life with Linda the first time he laid eyes on her.

“I saw her across the room at an event in 2010 and knew she was the one,” he explained. “She’s now a creative director with our company. I look forward to having kids, and she’s going to be an amazing mom. Family’s all I need.”

