Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan’s Baby Boy Is Their Heart and Soul! See Photos of Parker James

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, were ecstatic to become parents. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Parker James Scott, in May 2022. The HGTV duo shared the first photos of their little one on social media a few weeks after he was born.

Drew and Linda announced the pregnancy in December 2021 after undergoing two years of fertility treatments. The pair, who got married in May 2018, shared a cute photo of Linda’s baby bump with a sentimental caption.

“It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way,” they wrote on Instagram at the time. “When we first started down this path, we quickly felt so appreciative of the doctors we’ve been fortunate to work with, and fam and friends who supported us throughout, sharing their stories or simply just being there.”

They documented every step of their pregnancy journey on social media, much to the delight of their followers. During a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “At Home with Linda & Drew Scott,” the lovebirds confirmed they welcomed their precious bundle of joy one month prior.

“Other than pooped, I feel great,” the new mom said about parenthood at the time. “Very happy that he’s finally here. I’m still in awe and in disbelief. I feel like every step of this pregnancy has taken me time to adjust. And then as soon as I almost adjust, it’s onto the next milestone or the next thing. I feel like I’m always playing catchup with my feelings.”

The entrepreneur was in labor for 44 hours and underwent a cesarean section. Parker arrived on a day that already had a significant meaning for the couple.

“Parker decided to come very efficiently on our anniversary,” Drew said on the podcast. “He’s stealing the show. It’s no longer about you and me on our anniversary.”

Jonathan Scott, Drew’s twin brother, gave his nephew the sweetest shout-out on Instagram after the birth announcement.

“Parker James … you don’t know this yet but you’re the luckiest kid in the world to have such an incredibly loving mommy and daddy in Drew and Linda,” the proud uncle wrote. “Get ready… I’m going to spoil you.”

