HGTV power couple Dave Marrs and Jenny Marrs are all about making homes more functional for their clients. The design duo help make dreams come true on their show, Fixer to Fabulous, where they restore old homes in Arkansas. Their own Bentonville, Arkansas, farmhouse was built in 1902 and has undergone renovations to ensure that the space is maximized to its full potential for their five kids.

Dave and Jenny met when they were both working at Newell Rubbermaid out of college. Eventually, he decided that he wanted to leave the corporate world and go back to building houses as he did with his dad growing up. The happy couple moved to Arkansas and began flipping homes, falling in love with the one that they would later move into. Jenny left her marketing job in 2012 to dedicate her time to home renovation projects.

Their small community began taking notice of their incredible work and it was only a matter of time before Dave and Jenny were contacted by HGTV. The Berry Farm owners were happy to find out that the HGTV production company was from Tennessee. They were initially worried about whether or not their town would be portrayed in the charming and alluring way that they see it on an everyday basis.

“In April of 2016, one of the network executives reached out to her friends in the area,” Jenny said in an interview with About You. “They found this area to be very unique and thought it would be a great place to have a show for HGTV. She asked for recommendations for builders, and our names got thrown in the hat.”

Fixer to Fabulous aired its first season in 2019 and became an instant hit with viewers. Dave and Jenny, who got married in 2005, are also always looking for ways to spruce up the design in their own home. Their laundry room is particularly unique because each person has their own cubby where they can hang their clothes. In between the laundry room and the kitchen is a rustic mudroom. It was formerly a hallway that the pair converted into a space where their kids can place their backpacks and shoes after school.

Across from the mudroom, Dave built a wine wall, a very contemporary touch to their home. The mudroom leads into a huge kitchen. The couple value the time that they spend in the kitchen with their family and knew they wanted the kitchen table to be the center of their home. It’s not only where they share meals but sit and do arts and crafts with their kids or tackle some of their work. The kitchen windows offer up a gorgeous view of the yard.

“During the remodel, we relocated the sink onto this wall, and I can’t tell you how much joy it brings me to look out at the animals in the pasture or watch the sun set over the horizon as I do the dishes,” the mother of five wrote on Instagram in August 2019. “For a mundane task that truly never ends (with seven people, there are ALWAYS dishes to be washed), this view makes it fairly enjoyable.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Dave and Jenny’s home.