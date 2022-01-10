HGTV star J.D. Scott has become one of the most popular faces on the network, thanks to cameos on his brother’s Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott’s many shows. The oldest Scott brother loves using his handy skills during home renovation projects. J.D. and his wife, Annalee Belle, were featured on an episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home in 2019 before walking down the aisle.

Annalee is a celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist who has worked behind the scenes on several of the Property Brothers series and HGTV photoshoots. She got engaged to the Brother vs. Brother host on Halloween in 2018. The happy couple announced their engagement to the world one month after he popped the question.

“When I think about how much @mrjdscott inspires me to be better every day, I can’t help but cheese it up! He’s been the most encouraging, supportive, helpful, and determined friend I’ve ever had,” Annalee shared on Instagram in November 2018. “Even before we were in a relationship, he saw me for who I was deep inside my soul – that sweet girl from Amarillo, Texas – instead of what I looked like online – probably some party hardy wild child at the time.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

The couple were married in a Halloween wedding in 2019 at the Lotus House in Las Vegas. Guests were encouraged to dress in costumes for the non-traditional affair. The blushing bride arrived at the ceremony on horseback and J.D. was carried in by his groomsmen on a throne.

Annalee described her wedding gown as the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy and daring,” in an October 2019 interview with People. “Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”

The couple reside in their gorgeous Las Vegas home, formerly J.D.’s bachelor pad. The Scott twins completely renovated the house during the 2019 episode of Property Brothers: Forever Home. Drew and Jonathan managed to perfectly combine both Annalee and J.D.’s design aesthetics into the space, even waving goodbye to his beloved 20-year-old velvet couch. The model spends a lot of time in their new indoor garden and loves updating her fans about what kind of fruits and vegetables the pair are growing in their home.

In addition to keeping up a presence on social media with her colorful photos, Annalee started a YouTube channel in 2012. The pink-haired fashionista has shared everything from videos about her favorite makeup products to her tattoo removal process. Above all, Annalee enjoys sharing sweet details about her relationship with her husband.

“You ever meet a person that’s so goddamn magical, you don’t care how they’re in your life … they just have to be there? When @mrjdscott and I first started dating, (not exclusively) I remember us telling each other at different points that no matter how our relationship changed, we hoped we would be in each other’s lives forever. And we both meant it,” the Texas native wrote on Instagram in August 2021 alongside a photo of her husband.