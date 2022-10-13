Property Brothers star Drew Scott added sentimental personal touches to his son Parker’s nursery. The HGTV star and his wife, Linda Phan, revealed that one of the pieces of furniture in the room once belonged to the new dad and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 12, the TV personality and his spouse explained that the cradle in the nursery has been in the Scott family for 46 years.

“This was the one that I was in as a kid, Jonathan was, J.D. was,” Drew, 44, said.

Courtesy of Drew Scott/Instagram

Linda, 37, went on to say that she and her hubby “had no idea” that Drew and Jonathan’s parents, Jim and Joanne Scott, kept the cradle after all these years. The Scott Brothers Entertainment creative director thinks it is “so cool” to have a piece of Drew’s childhood in their own home.

The twins’ older brother, J.D. Scott, was the first to sleep in the cradle when he was born in 1976. The proud grandparents were excited to pass it on to their first grandchild years later.

“My mom and dad had this flat packed,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said. “It was wrapped in a blue tarp for four decades and it sat in their barn for the most part. And so, it was in rough shape.”

The lovebirds called upon Anthony, their construction lead, to refurbish the cradle, which unlocks and can rock back and forth. Drew pointed out that Anthony did not use any toxic paints or finishes when restoring the piece of furniture, something that was very important to the couple.

The pair previously revealed their first child’s nursery in a YouTube video after welcoming him on May 4. Fans got another look at the cradle in a video Drew posted on Instagram on September 26 while playing with his son. “Training Parker to bring home that Mirrorball Trophy,” the doting dad captioned the adorable video.

The home design expert and his beloved planned a special surprise for his parents after restoring the cradle.

“Can you imagine that Jonathan and I were both in it together at the same time?” Drew asked his wife. “I have pictures of me and Jonathan as babies in this. I think it would be really cool to get our baby in that and send it to Mom and Dad.”